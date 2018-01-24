Kevin O'Leary had pizza and beer at his wedding—here's why he says you should too

Weddings are known to leave a dent in your finances.

In some cities, the average price tag for a wedding is higher than the cost of a year in college. And, parents of the lucky couple still tend to be on the hook for a portion of the bill.

Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a wedding, Kevin O'Leary, an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" and a personal finance author, suggests you save your money and skip hosting an elaborate affair.

In fact, he chose to celebrate his wedding with a simple, cost effective event: a pizza party.

"I said to my wife, 'Why go in debt?' Let's invite our friends over, let's buy a few cases of beer and I'll order some pizza," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

O'Leary and his wife Linda used the money to support his entrepreneurial aspirations instead.

"We saved a fortune," O'Leary says. "I was able to put it in my business to start growing it."