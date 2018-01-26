50 Cent 'forgot' he had bitcoin—now it's worth over $7 million

Rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson III, has reportedly amassed a small fortune in cryptocurrency.

Jackson racked up about 700 bitcoins after agreeing to accept digital currency as an alternative form of payment for his 2014 album "Animal Ambition," according to TMZ. That stake is now worth over $7 million.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 42-year-old took to social media to congratulate himself. In a post referencing the original TMZ report, he wrote, "Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I'm so proud of me." He followed up with an additional comment saying, "I'm a keep it real. I forgot I did that s---."

The self-congratulations continued on Twitter.

The pat on the back is well deserved. At a time when bitcoin was only worth about $660 and yet to go mainstream, Jackson took a risk: He agreed to accept it as a form of payment. In a June 3, 2014, Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the same day his album was released, the hip hop mogul revealed that he made the decision in an attempt to "stay with [the] times."

The bitcoin that came in would have amounted to around $450,000 then. Since rising in value to around $11,200 per bitcoin according to Coinbase, that same stake would be worth closer to $7.8 million now.

A request for comment by CNBC Make It was not immediately returned by Jackson's publicist.