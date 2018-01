Last February, pop icon Britney Spears celebrated Valentine's Day in style. The singer spent the holiday at a secluded Airbnb in Malibu along with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her two sons, Jayden and Sean.

The home, which is worth a reported $30 million according to People, provided an impeccable backdrop for envy-inducing Instagram posts from Spears. "A touch of heaven," she captioned one video. "No photo can capture the beauty of a family weekend getaway in Malibu," she wrote on another.