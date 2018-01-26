Wearing a fitted white t-shirt, dark trousers and gold-rimmed sunglasses at 6:30 in the evening, Salt Bae, the "internet's sexiest butcher," strutted to a table. With his left hand he grabbed a $130 ribeye by its bone, and with his right, sliced off the medium-rare meat in a single swipe. He cut the steak into strips, his hips moving in rhythm with his knife.

Then, the moment everyone had been waiting for — he sent a flourish of salt cascading from the palm of his hand, down the length of his arm and onto the perfectly seared steak. (And the guests laps.)

"All of my feelings are coming from inside of the meat down to when I put the salt onto the meat," Gokce once explained to NBC News.

Gokce turned on his heel and, without saying a word, moved on to the next table.

The whole thing lasted about 45 seconds; the perfect length for an Instagram video.