This popular advice could tank your interview—use a 3-step approach instead

Memorizing your responses beforehand makes you seem awkward and stiff in an interview.

That's according to interview expert coach Barry Drexler, who has interviewed more than 10,000 candidates and worked as the head of HR at companies like Lloyds Bank Group and Lehman Brothers.

"I tell people, 'Don't memorize the words, but memorize the structure,'" he says in an interview with CNBC Make It. "It's very helpful to have a structured answer."

To create the perfect structured response, Drexler suggests that you follow this three-step approach: situation, action and response.

Structured answers use a script of sorts and are particularly beneficial when answering behavioral questions, which Drexler says are the most difficult to prepare for.

Behavioral questions run the gamut, but they typically ask for a real-life example of something that you've done. For example: "Tell me how you delegated tasks on this project," "give me an example of when you had to make a tough decision," "when have you had to use your analytical skills" or "tell me a time you had to multitask."

"I used to feel sorry for candidates when I asked them [these questions] because I knew they were struggling," says the interview coach. "Those are the absolute most difficult if you're not ready for them."