10 companies that will help you retire a millionaire

According to the International Longevity Centre — UK (ILC-UK), you should save at least 11 percent of your income in order to retire comfortably. However, research shows that most Americans fall short of this goal, with just $5,000 tucked away for retirement.

Eric Roberge, a CFP and founder of Beyond Your Hammock, tells CNBC Make It that the biggest mistake most people make when saving for retirement is not taking advantage of their employer's 401(k) match.

"If you have a 401(k) at work and you choose to open a Roth IRA, and your employer's willing to give you 100 percent of the first 5 percent that you put in your 401(k), you're missing out on free money," he says.

To help you find a company that'll set you on the road to a comfortable retirement, no matter your current salary, job search platform Glassdoor compiled a list of companies with strong 401(k) programs and substantial company matches.