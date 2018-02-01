The Monday after the Super Bowl could cost employers $3 billion—here’s why

While the Super Bowl champions will win $191,000 this Sunday, it could cost employers over $3 billion on Monday due to absenteeism.

According to HR consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, over 111 million Americans will watch the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. An estimated 16.5 million people, or one in ten Americans, plan on completely skipping work the next day.

With Americans working an average of 34.5 hours per week, or 6.9 hours a day, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, truant workers will cost employers $3.032 billion (the average weekly earnings rate is $26.63 per hour, according to the firm).

The cities whose teams are playing in the big game could be hit the hardest. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New England boasts over 7.6 million workers, while Philadelphia has 2.9 million.

"If one in ten of those workers skips Monday, the cost to employers would hit $194 million," reports the HR consulting firm.

The firm also found that it's not just those skipping the whole day who can drive up costs. According to data measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 60.1 percent of Super Bowl viewers are employed. If all workers who watch the Super Bowl come in just one hour late or spend one hour discussing the game instead of doing work, it could cost employers $1.78 billion.

According to the firm, U.S. employers already lose an estimated $296 million in lost productivity for every ten minutes that employees spend rehashing the game, watching highlight reels or setting up their Super Bowl pools during the workday.