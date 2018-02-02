These 4 garlic bread recipes will be a hit at any Super Bowl party

Ingredients for three servings:
- ¼ lb top round steak, flattened
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- oil, for frying
- 1 baguette
- ½ cup refried black bean, optional
- 8 slices mozzarella cheese
- ½ avocado, sliced into four strips
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Sprinkle the salt and pepper evenly over both sides of the beef.
- Cut the beef into 1-inch (2 ½ cm) strips.
- Dredge the beef in the egg, then roll it in the bread crumbs, pressing as many bread crumbs into the beef as possible. Repeat with the remaining strips of beef.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
- Pan fry the breaded beef strips until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain.
- Cut the baguette into 4-inch (10 cm) long pieces.
- Hollow out the insides of each baguette piece.
- Spread the beans evenly inside the baguette pieces (optional).
- Place one mozzarella slice on top of the other with a 1-inch (2 ½ cm) overlap.
- Put the breaded beef strip in the middle, then top with a slice of avocado.
- Wrap the cheese tightly around the beef and avocado, then push it inside the hollowed out baguette piece.
- Slice the stuffed baguette piece into 1-inch (2 ½ cm) slices.
- Place the baguette slices side by side on a baking sheet lined with foil.
- Mix the butter with the garlic, parsley, and parmesan.
- Brush the garlic butter mixture evenly on top of the baguette slices.
- Wrap the foil around the bread, then bake for 20 minutes, until cheese is melted and the garlic on top is golden brown.
