VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

These 4 garlic bread recipes will be a hit at any Super Bowl party

These 4 easy garlic bread recipes will be a hit at any office holiday potluck
These 4 easy garlic bread recipes will be a hit at any office holiday potluck   

It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday without snacks.

If you're headed to a Super Bowl party this weekend and don't know what to bring, we have a solution: stuffed garlic bread.

Try one of these quick and easy garlic bread recipes, provided by Tasty, all of which are sure to be fan favorites:

1. Chicken Parmesan-stuffed garlic bread

Ingredients for three servings:

  • 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 2 cups flour
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups seasoned breadcrumb
  • 1 cup oil, for frying
  • 1 large baguette
  • 10 slices mozzarella cheese
  • marinara sauce

For garlic butter

  • ⅓ cup melted butter
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

Preparation:

  1. Slice the chicken breast into ½ inch (1 ¼ cm) thick strips.
  2. Place the flour, eggs and bread crumbs into three separate bowls.
  3. Roll a chicken strip in the flour, dusting off excess. Dip the strip into the egg, then place into the bread crumbs, coating it completely.
  4. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
  5. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat to 350˚F (180˚C) and preheat oven to 350°F (180˚C).
  6. Fry the breaded chicken strips until both sides are golden brown.
  7. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel.
  8. Slice the baguette into thirds or fourths (each baguette piece should be roughly the same length of the fried chicken strips).
  9. Hollow out the insides of the baguette pieces with a knife.
  10. Lay two slices of mozzarella on top of each other with a 1 inch (2 ½ cm) overlap. Place a chicken strip on the overlapping region, then fold the mozzarella tightly around the chicken.
  11. Push the rolled chicken strips into a baguette piece.
  12. Slice the stuffed baguette pieces into 1 inch (2 ½ cm) slices, then place them tightly side-by-side on a baking sheet lined with foil.
  13. In a small bowl, mix together ingredients for garlic butter.
  14. Brush the garlic butter evenly over the baguette slices, making sure some drips in between the slices.
  15. Wrap the foil over the re-assembled baguette and bake for 20–25 minutes, until cheese is melted and the top is starting to brown.
  16. Remove the foil and serve with marinara!

2. Meatball-stuffed garlic bread

Ingredients for four servings:

  • 1 baguette
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • ¼ cup bread crumb
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • ½ tablespoon salt
  • ½ tablespoon pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 10 slices mozzarella cheese
  • marinara sauce

For garlic butter:

  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180˚C).
  2. In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef, bread crumbs, parsley, egg, salt and pepper.
  3. Pinch off a ball of the mixture, roll between your hands to make ping-pong-ball-sized meatballs.
  4. Cook the meatballs over medium heat, turning to brown each side. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel.
  5. Slice the baguette into thirds or fourths (each baguette piece should be roughly the same length of two meatballs).
  6. Hollow out the insides of the baguette pieces with a knife.
  7. Lay two slices of mozzarella on top of each other with a 1-inch (2 ½ cm) overlap. Place two meatballs on the overlapping region, then fold the mozzarella tightly around the meatballs.
  8. Push the rolled meatballs and cheese into a baguette piece.
  9. Slice the stuffed baguette pieces into 1-inch (2 ½ cm) slices, then place them tightly side-by-side on a baking sheet lined with foil.
  10. In a small bowl, mix together ingredients for garlic butter.
  11. Brush the garlic butter evenly over the baguette slices, making sure some drips in between the slices.
  12. Wrap the foil over the re-assembled baguette and bake for 15–20 minutes, until cheese is melted and the top is starting to brown.
  13. Remove the foil and serve with marinara.

3. Spinach artichoke-stuffed garlic bread

Ingredients for 4-6 servings

  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup frozen spinach, defrost and drained
  • 1 can quartered artichoke hearts garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1 baguette
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F (180˚C).
  2. In a bowl, add the cream cheese, mozzarella, spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic granulated garlic and stir to combine.
  3. Cut the baguette into fourths and hollow out the inside using a knife.
  4. Fill the hollowed baguette pieces with the spinach artichoke dip.
  5. Slice the fourths into 1-inch pieces and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.
  6. In a bowl, add the melted butter, garlic, and parsley and stir to combine.
  7. Brush the garlic butter over the baguette slices.
  8. Cover the baking sheet with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
  9. Cool for 10 minutes.

4. Beef cutlet-stuffed garlic bread

Ingredients for three servings:

  • ¼ lb top round steak, flattened
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • oil, for frying
  • 1 baguette
  • ½ cup refried black bean, optional
  • 8 slices mozzarella cheese
  • ½ avocado, sliced into four strips
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
  2. Sprinkle the salt and pepper evenly over both sides of the beef.
  3. Cut the beef into 1-inch (2 ½ cm) strips.
  4. Dredge the beef in the egg, then roll it in the bread crumbs, pressing as many bread crumbs into the beef as possible. Repeat with the remaining strips of beef.
  5. Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
  6. Pan fry the breaded beef strips until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain.
  7. Cut the baguette into 4-inch (10 cm) long pieces.
  8. Hollow out the insides of each baguette piece.
  9. Spread the beans evenly inside the baguette pieces (optional).
  10. Place one mozzarella slice on top of the other with a 1-inch (2 ½ cm) overlap.
  11. Put the breaded beef strip in the middle, then top with a slice of avocado.
  12. Wrap the cheese tightly around the beef and avocado, then push it inside the hollowed out baguette piece.
  13. Slice the stuffed baguette piece into 1-inch (2 ½ cm) slices.
  14. Place the baguette slices side by side on a baking sheet lined with foil.
  15. Mix the butter with the garlic, parsley, and parmesan.
  16. Brush the garlic butter mixture evenly on top of the baguette slices.
  17. Wrap the foil around the bread, then bake for 20 minutes, until cheese is melted and the garlic on top is golden brown.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is a minority investor in BuzzFeed, the parent company of Tasty, and NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Tom Brady's former backup will out-earn Brady for this Super Bowl—here's why

Easy pasta bakes that will save time and money
Easy pasta bakes that will save time and money   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...