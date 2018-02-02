The day the episode aired, Ice Shaker saw record sales.

"We sold out on Amazon within 20 minutes," Gronkowski tells CNBC Make It. "I wish we'd had more in stock there, but at the time we didn't.

"It's been life changing really," he continues.

And, it wasn't just that day. Gronkowski says the sales remained elevated from the publicity of the show for weeks to come. "So many people are not watching and recording the show, and they're watching on other [platforms] like Hulu and stuff like that, where they then see the show later," he explains.

The business has expanded from offering just one product — a $29.99 stainless steel 26 oz. shaker — to offering multiple colors, and a line of "skinny" 20 oz. steel tumblers for drinking smaller quantities, which sell for $19.99.

While you might imagine high profile investors like Rodriguez and Cuban have packed schedules, Gronkowski says both have been helpful and attentive with growing the business.

"Whenever I need to reach out, or just [for] a weekly update, I just shoot them an email and I have a response within 15 minutes," Gronkowski says. "[With] any major concerns I just reach out to them, and get their expert opinion. They've been doing it for so long, especially Mark's team."

For Gronkowski, "Shark Tank" was about finding a business partner instead of just a loan.

"I don't exactly need the money. If I needed just $100,000 I could probably call someone I know, and he would probably give it to me," Gronkowski said on "Shark Tank," with a glance at his famous brother Rob, who landed a $56 million, eight-year contract with the Patriots in 2012. "But I need the expertise."

So far, doing business with two sharks has paid off.

"I'm full-time with Ice Shaker now," Gronkowski says. "It's been cranking. I hired my first employee in January, so it's a two man squad right now."

