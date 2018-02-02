Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak bought bitcoin at $700—and cashed out when the price shot up

For bitcoin enthusiasts, it's been a tense few months watching the price of the cryptocurrency rocket to shocking highs and crash to worrisome lows.

But not for Apple co-founder and bitcoin-curious Steve Wozniak. That's because the inventor bought bitcoin when it was trading at $700 and pulled out at just the right time.

"I remember getting interested in bitcoin some time ago," Wozniak told CNBC in 2017. "It was $70 for a bitcoin, man and I went online and you had to have a special bank account at a special bank and I couldn't buy any bitcoin so I gave up. Eventually I got some of them at the $700 stage...."

That means Wozniak made a lot of money. But ironically, his reason for getting out at a high point had nothing to do with profit. "The Woz," as the inventor is affectionately called, sold his bitcoin because riding the roller coaster stressed him out.

"I had bitcoin to experiment with and when it shot up high, I said, 'I don't want to become one of those people that watches it, watches it and cares about the number.' I don't want that kind of care in my life," Wozniak says to an audience at the Nordic Business Forum in Sweden on January 24.

Indeed, Wozniak has saved himself a whole lot of heartache. The digital currency has been all over the place. Friday, bitcoin traded as low as $7,695.10 according to CoinDesk. That was the first time it has fallen below the $8,000 level since November 24.

In December, bitcoin hit a high of $19,340 on the Coinbase exchange.