Tesla superfan with stage 4 cancer gets surprise visit from Elon Musk

Matthew Chan is a 39-year-old radiologist who lives in Sacramento, Calif., has three children and was recently diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He started radiation on Jan. 1 and "probably" has less than six months to live, according to a blog post published on Jan. 4 by a friend.

That friend, Alan Miller, was planning a visit, so he asked Chan what he wanted to do while they were together, according to a Facebook post Miller published Wednesday.

"In typical Matt fashion, he listed a bunch of boring stuff (watch Blade Runner 2049, relax on the couch after chemo, etc.). I told him that was unacceptable and he had to think bigger.

"He said, 'Well, if I could meet JB Straubel or Franz Von Holzhausen, I'd give you my next born,'" Miller wrote in a Facebook post.

JB Straubel is Tesla's chief technology officer, and Franz von Holzhausen is its lead designer. Chan owns two Teslas and is obsessed.

Chan's wish was confusing to Miller.