For $20, you could win a tour of Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnels under Los Angeles

Everyone who buys or has bought a $20 hat for The Boring Company, billionaire tech titan Elon Musk's traffic-busting tunneling venture, will be entered into a contest to win a tour of the tunnels under Los Angeles, according to the man himself.

"10 hat aficionados, in appreciation for their exquisite taste in millinery, will be picked at random to tour the LA tunnel & drive boring machine," Musk said Thursday via his personal Twitter account.

Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, became frustrated with the traffic in Los Angeles and decided he would start digging tunnels underneath the roads to provide a faster transportation alternative. He called his new tunneling venture The Boring Company (pun intended) and has been selling promotional hats for his company like hotcakes.

First made available for sale in October, Musk has sold more than 35,000 hats, according to his most recent update on Twitter.

That means Musk has made more than $700,000 pedaling hats. In a humorous nod to the success of the sale, the tech exec changed his Twitter bio to "hat salesman." He has said he is going to sell 50,000 hats, which would be $1 million worth of merchandise.

To increase your chances of winning the tour the tunnel in Los Angeles, you can buy more Boring Company hats, according to Musk.

Musk has shared a handful of images on his Instagram showing various stages of the process so far. Though it would surely be cooler to tour in person, have a peak below.