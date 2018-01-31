Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: ‘I don’t believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says’

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has a lot of fans. But he's lost the trust of one famous former admirer: Steve Wozniak.

Apple co-founder Wozniak, affectionately referred to as "the Woz," told an audience at the Nordic Business Forum in Sweden on January 24 he has stopped believing what Musk or Tesla promises.

"Now, I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says," Wozniak says.

That doesn't mean he doesn't love his Tesla, though.

"But I still love the car, it's still beautiful," Wozniak added.

Wozniak cited several promises Tesla has made that he believes have not been kept.

"They came out with some sensors that Elon Musk said would [allow the car to] drive itself across the country to where you were by the end of 2016 ... Oh, I had to have that!" he says.

"[T]hen they discovered those sensors would never drive across the country, so they got rid of their sensor company. They put in new sensors — instead of one camera, eight cameras — and that one will drive itself across the country by 2017. I believed that stuff," says Wozniak.

Indeed, in October of 2016, Musk announced a significant upgrade to the hardware for self-driving capability.

In addition, Wozniak criticized the quality of the autopilot feature, saying it was incapable of responding to inconsistencies in the road and that the car still requires significant attention on the part of the driver.