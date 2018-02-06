Here’s why a $560-million Powerball winner doesn’t want anyone to know her name

A woman in New Hampshire says she's the winner of a $559.7 million Powerball ticket, but she hasn't cashed in yet because she doesn't want to reveal her identity. That kind of thinking makes sense to Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at Betterment.

While winning the lottery can be a life-changing event, it can also come with challenges, he says, so he advises anyone holding a winning ticket to try to stick to some ground rules — like, to the extent possible, remain quiet about it.

"I would recommend not telling people," Holeman previously told CNBC Make It. Publicity can subject winners to greed and crime. So, "I wouldn't go broadcasting it to the world."

The desire to stay low-profile has kept this winner, called "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit she filed against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, from claiming the winnings yet. Her attorney, Steven Gordon, says she "wishes to continue this work and [keep] the freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted as the winner of a half-billion dollars."