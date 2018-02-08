Use this simple 3-step formula to ace a job interview when you don’t have all the required skills

You're not going to meet every requirement listed on a job description and that's okay, says interview expert Barry Drexler.

However, Drexler, who has over 30 years of experience working in HR at notable institutions like Lehman Brothers and Lloyd Banking Group, says you shouldn't share your lack of qualifications unless explicitly asked.

"Don't volunteer insecurities," says Drexler. "There's no reason to volunteer what you haven't done unless they ask."

But if you find yourself in a situation where you're asked about experience or a skill that you're lacking, Drexler advises using this three-step approach: Explain what you do know about the skill, give examples of similar skills that you possess and express that you're willing to learn.

"First of all, it's not typical if you're interviewing that you've never heard of something or never done something before," he says.

Depending on the question, you likely have some experience either working in a similar role, using a similar software or have some information about the required skill or program that you can discuss.

In addressing the question, you should admit that you don't have the skill but then quickly backup your answer with "supportive reasoning," he explains.