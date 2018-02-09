Etiquette expert: The No. 1 mistake to avoid during phone interviews

For many millennials, talking on the phone is a lost art. Texting and email take precedence over actual conversations. In fact, one survey found that 74 percent of millennial respondents in the U.S. would rather send a text than talk.

But just because you may prefer to make plans with friends using emojis doesn't mean you don't need to know how to answer a call at work or ace a phone interview for a job.

The biggest misstep people make on the phone? Getting too familiar too quickly.

That's according to Kimberly Pope, founder of The Pope Institute for Polish, Poise and Etiquette. In professional situations, such as a job interview, dropping formalities and seeming too laid back can steer things off course and make you appear unfocused, she says.

"You still want to stay present in the fact that this is a business conversation," Pope tells CNBC Make It.