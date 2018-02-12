4 U.S. Olympic medalists share advice on how to achieve your dreams

The U.S. Olympic team has so far won four medals in Pyeongchang: two snowboarding golds, a silver in luge and a bronze in the team free skating event.

Red Gerard is the 17-year-old boy wonder who championed the men's snowboarding slopestyle event. Jamie Anderson took home her second successive gold in the women's division. Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu share the bronze as stars of the free skating team. Chris Mazdzer is the unlikely luge silver medalist.

Prior to the opening ceremonies, some of these athletes spoke with CNBC Make It about what it takes to succeed. Here are their insights.