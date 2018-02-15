You should leave this off your resume if you can't back it up in a job interview

While highlighting a skill on a resume that's relevant to a job is important, don't bother including it if you can't offer concrete examples during an interview, according to HR expert Barry Drexler.

"Make sure you can back up whatever's on your resume or take it off," says Drexler, who has over 30 years of HR experience at notable companies like Lehman Brothers and Lloyds Bank. "That's where people get stung."

He tells CNBC Make It that interviewees will often place a skill on their resume and not expect a question about it from the hiring manager.

"I catch people with this all the time," he says. "You don't think I'm going to ask a follow-up question? Are you crazy?"

For example, if you put on your resume that you're excellent at collaborating, says Drexler, an interviewer will likely ask "What made you so good at collaborating?" or "Give me an example of a time you had to collaborate with others?"

The same logic goes for more technical skills, he says. If your resume notes that you're proficient at PowerPoint, a hiring manager may ask "How often did you use it in your last role?" or "What type of information did you present?" or "In what situations did you utilize PowerPoint?"