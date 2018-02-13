3 job interview mistakes you should never make if you want to get hired

A job interview is your chance to place your best foot forward and really wow your potential employer.

According to expert interview coach Barry Drexler, who has conducted over 10,000 interviews, there are three obvious mistakes that you may be making during this time: Bashing your former workplace, placing blame on others and spewing profanity.

Drexler, who has over 30 years of HR experience at notable companies like Lehman Brothers and Lloyds Banking Groups, says that insulting your previous place of employment is the most common out of the three.

"You know you're off on the wrong track when you do that," he tells CNBC Make It. "But people do it."

These insults include disparaging the company, calling one's former boss an offensive name and discussing that annoying thing a former co-worker used to do.

"Trust me, I've seen everything," says Drexler. "Don't insult anybody."