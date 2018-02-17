America's most decorated Winter Olympian spent 8 days in remote cabin alone when he was 15

Apolo Anton Ohno is widely regarded as the Michael Phelps of short track speed skating. Throughout his trio of Olympic appearances, he was the soul-patched, long-haired face of team USA. He medaled eight times, the most of any American in the Winter Olympics. Though now retired, he remains in the spotlight as an Olympian ambassador popping up in the occasional Hershey commercial.
Apolo might not have achieved so much, if not for a lesson his father Yuki taught him. At just 15 years old, his father sent him to spend eight days alone in a remote cabin on the coast of Washington in a heavily wooded place called Iron Springs.
"It was a defining moment in my life," he tells CNBC Make It.