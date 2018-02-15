22-year-old Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has a surprising ritual before races

After a couple weather delays, the world was growing anxious to see the promising 22-year-old American Mikaela Shiffrin finally compete in Pyeongchang. On Thursday morning, she didn't disappoint, bringing home the gold in the giant slalom competition.
She wasn't the event's outright favorite, as she is for tonight's slalom race, which she won a gold medal for during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. However, she was always strong contender. She trailed by 0.20 seconds after her first run, and ended up making up for it during her second, finishing 0.39 seconds ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway to solidify the win.
But she has a secret to her success: Between the two runs, she napped.