22-year-old Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has a surprising ritual before races

"I do it on every race,'' Shiffrin said after the race, USA Today reports. "There's always a little bit of time between the first and the second run and I think I had an hour today where I could sort of lie down for an hour on a bench in corner of the lodge."

"I had my music on, my big headphones and noise canceling so I couldn't hear anything except my music and I fell asleep," she added.

It's not just the days she races. When it comes to napping, for Shiffrin there are no days off. "She averages nine hours of sleep a night and is famous for her naps — she requires an hour a day, and has been known to snooze in the snow in the starting area of a race," writes The New Yorker.

And it's certainly not laziness. In fact, "deliberate" napping is a common habit of successful people. The psychologist Karl Anders Ericsson, who ran a famous study assessing what set apart the best violin students from the others at a Berlin conservatory, had two main conclusions: Top students focused intently on practicing for a few hours a day and they took deliberate rests.