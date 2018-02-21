VISIT CNBC.COM

What internet famous butcher Salt Bae eats to power through a 20-hour day

While Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, might be all about sodium and steak professionally, his personal diet is pretty healthy.

Gokce, 35, certainly needs the energy. A little more than a year after the infamous Instagram video of him slicing a bone-in steak and dramatically sprinkling it with salt skyrocketed him to social media stardom, he's been busy cashing in on the brand he's built.

Salt Bae admiring an Ottoman steak.
The "internet's sexiest butcher" now has 13 restaurants worldwide, and his steakhouses boast clientele like Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio. Gokce's newly opened Manhattan steakhouse, Nusr-Et, features pricey meat, long lines and lots of hype.

The restaurateur recently shared his Sunday routine with the New York Times, revealing what he eats to fuel him through a long day — one which usually starts between 6 to 6:30 a.m. and doesn't wrap up until after he leaves his New York City restaurant around 2 a.m.

Gokce starts off with a glass of water and a cup of coffee before hitting the gym.

"I eat a protein-heavy diet," Gokce, who is also know for wearing tight white t-shirts, tells the New York Times.

"I eat oatmeal a lot, before I work out, or after. In the morning after my workout, I eat egg whites, very little toasted bread, cheese, tomatoes," he says.

For a snack, Gokce munches on almonds.

Later, "Before dinner is served in the restaurant, at about 7 or 7:30, I have my dinner," Gokce says. "After that, I won't eat anything at all."

And his post-dinner evening can be long. "I'm the last to leave [work]," he adds. "One of the most important criteria for this work is that people follow you. I'm a leader at the restaurant. If I do this, the people at the restaurant will try to do better. I believe in that and that's the way it is. This is how it continues.

"Every day for me is the same."

Foods that fuel you

Gokce may be on to something with his food choices.

One study found that eggs in particular contribute to strength, power and energy, with one egg supplying over six grams of high quality protein. And since eggs do not cause spikes in blood sugar and insulin, the protein provides a steady and sustained source of energy, Medical News Today reports.

The most healthful sources of protein also include fish, poultry, beans, legumes, nuts, tofu and low-fat or non-fat dairy products, according to an article from Harvard Health Publications.

In addition to energy, some of Gokce's food choices are good for the brain. Eggs are rich in brain-boosting vitamin B and nuts have been found to improve brain function by providing vitamin E. Plus, research has linked choline, a nutrient similar to vitamin B found in egg yolks, to better performance on certain kinds of memory tests.

Almonds, which Gokce snacks on, are also a great source of magnesium, which in addition to boosting energy, bone and heart health, have also been linked to relieving anxiety.

