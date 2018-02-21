What internet famous butcher Salt Bae eats to power through a 20-hour day

Later, "Before dinner is served in the restaurant, at about 7 or 7:30, I have my dinner," Gokce says. "After that, I won't eat anything at all."

And his post-dinner evening can be long. "I'm the last to leave [work]," he adds. "One of the most important criteria for this work is that people follow you. I'm a leader at the restaurant. If I do this, the people at the restaurant will try to do better. I believe in that and that's the way it is. This is how it continues.

"Every day for me is the same."

Foods that fuel you

Gokce may be on to something with his food choices.

One study found that eggs in particular contribute to strength, power and energy, with one egg supplying over six grams of high quality protein. And since eggs do not cause spikes in blood sugar and insulin, the protein provides a steady and sustained source of energy, Medical News Today reports.

The most healthful sources of protein also include fish, poultry, beans, legumes, nuts, tofu and low-fat or non-fat dairy products, according to an article from Harvard Health Publications.

In addition to energy, some of Gokce's food choices are good for the brain. Eggs are rich in brain-boosting vitamin B and nuts have been found to improve brain function by providing vitamin E. Plus, research has linked choline, a nutrient similar to vitamin B found in egg yolks, to better performance on certain kinds of memory tests.

Almonds, which Gokce snacks on, are also a great source of magnesium, which in addition to boosting energy, bone and heart health, have also been linked to relieving anxiety.

