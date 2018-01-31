Grumpy Cat — the feisty feline that rose to popularity in 2012 for her perfectly miserable pout — is still making her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, some serious cash. Bundesen recently won $710,00 for copyright and trademark infringement.

The offending party is Grenade Beverage, the maker of Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino, which tried to sell other unlicensed Grumpy Cat products, NPR reports.

Ever since she clawed her way to internet fame, Grumpy Cat's likeness has been licensed for use on calendars, books, toys and more. She even became the official "spokescat" for Nestle Purina PetCare's Friskies brand in 2013.

While how much she's made has been widely disputed, Grumpy Cat (whose real name is Tardar Sauce), has raked in serious money since her photo went viral on Reddit nearly six years ago.

Of course, internet fame can be a double-edged sword — just ask disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul. But for a handful of those who struck internet gold, whether with a funny video or an attractive mugshot, the cash can keep coming, long after their 15 minutes of fame have passed.

Here are four people who went viral and are still making money off the brands they've built.

Salt Bae

Nusret Gokce — or Salt Bae – rose to internet fame when a video of him sprinkling salt with sass went viral in January 2017. The Instagram video, titled "Ottoman Steak," features Gokce slicing a bone-in steak and lavishly sprinkling it with salt. It drew attention from stars like Bruno Mars and garnered 2.4 million views within 48 hours.