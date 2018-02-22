Avoiding 3 common study mistakes can save you money and boost your standardized test score

No matter what standardized test you are taking — the SAT, GRE, MCAT or LSAT — studying can be a long, painful and expensive process. Taking these kinds of standardized tests can cost hundreds of dollars and classes and tutors can cost thousands.
Bhavin Parikh, CEO and founder of test prep company Magoosh, says there are several ways to cut costs but that the best one is to study more effectively the first time. "It costs money to cancel and retake tests," he says to CNBC Make It.
Parikh's company keeps extensive data on the ways students are preparing as well as the ways they are letting themselves down. In order to maximize your study time and your budget, Parikh says that all students should avoid these three common study mistakes: