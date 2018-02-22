Avoiding 3 common study mistakes can save you money and boost your standardized test score

"By far the most important mistake to avoid is students don't start studying early enough," says Parikh. "We have seen a pattern where students might not even think about prep until a month or sometimes a week before their test."

Experts agree that studying regularly over a longer period of time is the most effective way to prepare.

Candace Thille, Stanford professor and director of learning science and engineering at Amazon explains that while cramming can work for regurgitating information, it is much less helpful for learning concepts and skills that are necessary for standardized tests.

"If you're trying to learn something because you actually want to put it into use later on, then spacing your studying and spacing your practice is much better for longer-term learning," she says.

"It's really hard to get familiar with new concepts, a new test or even the format of a test in a weeks time. Especially when you have life in the way," explains Parikh. "We would recommend you prep three to six months in advance and have a dedicated structure and dedicated time."