A test used by NASA assessed top leaders. Zuckerberg is 'Original' but Trump is a 'Doer'

Ever wanted to get inside the heads of the world's top leaders?

A new study has attempted to do just that with a test used by NASA astronauts.

Behavioral analytics company Mattersight used the world's only linguistics-based model to find out what top leaders' word choices reveal about their personalities.

The test, known as the Process Communications Model, was used for almost two decades by NASA to assess the psychological fitness of new recruits. Being language-based, it is arguably harder to game than other self-report personality tests.

Mattersight analyzed 10 minutes of public speaking by top leaders and found that, based on the language they used, they could determine where they fit within six distinct personality types and how that impacts their management style.