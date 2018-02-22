Why Tim Tebow says you should never be afraid to apologize   

Former NFL player Tim Tebow believes you should never be afraid to apologize.

In fact, the now-aspiring New York Met contends that saying sorry shows strength.

"I think that there's this sense that real leaders don't apologize," he says in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. "I just think it's ridiculous."

The former football player has a track record of owning up to his mistakes. In 2008, while playing football at the University of Florida, Tebow gave a public apology that was seen as controversial by many sports enthusiasts.

After a shocking 31-30 home loss to the University of Mississippi that ended the Florida Gators' undefeated season, Tebow delivered an emotional apology to fans and teammates for his performance.

"To the fans and everybody in Gator Nation," he said at a press conference, "I'm sorry. Extremely sorry."

Fighting back tears, Tebow then pledged to make up for his team's stunning defeat. "You will have never seen any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of this season," he said.