A data scientist in his 20s explains the secret to Warren Buffett’s optimism

Self-made billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, 87, has long been revered as a legendary investor. His annual shareholders' meetings, deemed the "Woodstock for capitalists," bringing together tens of thousands of attendees each year to Nebraska.
This morning, Buffett released his widely anticipated 2017 annual letter, a widely anticipated moment for those seeking perspective on his views of how the market is performing, his advice on investing, the current state of the economy and management tips, among other topics. It's also widely known that the self-made billionaire offers some of the most prized advice around.
In 2017, Bill and Melinda Gates even addressed their own annual letter to Buffett, attributing the secret to his success to his unrelenting optimism.