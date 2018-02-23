A data scientist in his 20s explains the secret to Warren Buffett’s optimism

"He uses words like 'outstanding,' 'excellent,' and 'extraordinary.' To me this communicates that he has strong confidence in his optimism, and that he is comfortable committing to and expressing that optimism," Toth says. "The negative words he uses, particularly cases like 'unusual', and 'difficult' seem to refer to challenges and unique circumstances."

"To me this communicates that even in negativity, Buffett is thinking about solutions and charting a path forward," he adds.

It seems the public speaking class Buffett took at 19 paved the way for his admired communication skills today.

"Generally, Warren Buffett is quite a positive person," Toth says. "When things are going poorly, he's comfortable admitting that and he's comfortable telling others both when Berkshire's performance is bad and when the broader market is bad."

That's "a strong quality in a leader," he says.

