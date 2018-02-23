VISIT CNBC.COM

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran hates wasting money—but she has 2 guilty pleasures

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran worked 22 menial jobs before getting involved in real estate, the industry in which she would eventually earn her fortune. As a result, "I pretty much can buy whatever I want in life," she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It.

But just because she can afford most things doesn't mean she believes in wasting her money. She still flies coach, too. "I don't have aspirations to have a yacht or a jet," said Corcoran. In fact, the "Shark Tank" star admits to only two indulgences: Flowers and fun with her girlfriends.

"I buy endless flowers for my table. Just whatever flowers are beautiful," she says. "I shop the markets for flowers and I don't say, 'How much?' I just buy what's beautiful."

Corcoran's second guilty pleasure is quality time with a core group of old friends. "Leave the husband at home and the kids, and just go away and drink way too much wine and see how hard you can laugh," she tells Torabi. "If you drop dead, you're going to be happy that day."

While Corcoran's splurges are relatively modest for a multi-millionaire, they're a step up from what she would splurge on when she was just starting out her career: A daily coffee from Dunkin' Donuts.

"That was my treat every day," she says. "But I do remember very much debating whether I should get that donut with the coffee. … That was an every-other-day treat."

These days, Corcoran still pays attention to prices that seem too high. For example, she once refused to buy "roast beef at $40 a pound from that stupid store on Madison Avenue," she says. She took one look at the price tag on her quarter-pound bag of deli meat and said, "Take the Goddamned roast beef back. I'm not paying it."

