Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran hates wasting money—but she has 2 guilty pleasures

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran worked 22 menial jobs before getting involved in real estate, the industry in which she would eventually earn her fortune. As a result, "I pretty much can buy whatever I want in life," she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It.
But just because she can afford most things doesn't mean she believes in wasting her money. She still flies coach, too. "I don't have aspirations to have a yacht or a jet," said Corcoran. In fact, the "Shark Tank" star admits to only two indulgences: Flowers and fun with her girlfriends.
"I buy endless flowers for my table. Just whatever flowers are beautiful," she says. "I shop the markets for flowers and I don't say, 'How much?' I just buy what's beautiful."