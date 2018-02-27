She also packs a colorful, oversized napkin that serves as a tablecloth and her own utensils.

"When I sit there and open up my little gourmet meal, I'm telling you, it's much better than anybody's getting up in the business or first class," says Corcoran. "I've managed to make my own specialness out of a cheap seat."

She's not the only rich person who refuses to spring for an expensive plane ticket. Arik Kislin, part-owner of a private jet company, still flies commercial.

"It's a lot less luxurious," the self-made multimillionaire tells CNBC Make It. "You have to deal with all the nuances of the airport." But it's "an economical decision," especially when he's on his own and when he's "going across the pond."

Perhaps the experience would feel more luxurious with a homemade gourmet meal. "What I find so interesting," Corcoran tells Torabi, "is once I break open the food, especially if it's citrus like an orange, you can smell it and everybody is jealous of my meal and I know they're all thinking, 'Why didn't I think of that?' But you know, I've never met another person who does it, so they should be thinking about it. What a way to travel!"

