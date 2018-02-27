Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran knows she can afford pretty much anything she wants. "But I have hold-backs," she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi for CNBC Make It. "I think everybody is cheap in some way."
Partly because getting to ride in a plane at all still feels like a privilege to her, Corcoran is cheap when it comes to flying: "I'll never spend money on a business class or a first class ticket. Forget about it. I'm always in coach. I just couldn't fathom justifying that."
That said, she adds, "I have a routine that makes me feel better than everybody in first class."
The "Shark Tank" star, who made her fortune in real estate, doesn't board a flight without a pre-packed gourmet meal. She brings fresh fruit, fancy cheese, a baguette or croissant and "always a small bottle of wine," she tells Torabi, "which, of course, you can't bring through security but you can get it at Shake Shack in the airport."