Billionaire Warren Buffett: Doubling your net worth won't make you happier

Although Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is currently worth $91.1 billion, he recently said that having more money isn't the key to happiness. In fact, the business mogul admitted he enjoyed the days when he had a mere fraction of his current net worth.
"I wasn't unhappy when I had $10,000 when I got out of school," Buffett said during an interview with Becky Quick on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "I was having a lot of fun."
Buffett said people tend to think that having more money will make them happier. He gave this example: If you have $100,000 and you're an unhappy person and you think "$1 million is going to make you happy, it is not going to happen."
Even if you earned that million dollars, your happiness will disappear when you "look around" and "see people with $2 million," Buffett added. "You will not be way happier if you double your net worth."