Kevin Durant's mom reveals the financial advice she gave her son when he joined the NBA

"I wanted him to realize you have worked hard," she says, "and it is OK for you to enjoy yourself because of your hard work. But it is also imperative that you prepare for your future."

She described her son as a frugal person — even as a kid he didn't require much to be happy. While she advised him to enjoy the rewards of his labor, Durant says she also wanted to make sure that her son knew the importance of financial planning, a lesson she didn't grasp until later in life.

"My mother worked hard for us, but she was in a moment of survival," says Durant, who was one of three children raised in a single-parent household. She says that her mother worked hard to provide for the family and prepare for emergencies, but didn't have the resources to plan for the future.

Durant told the audience that when she found herself a single parent to two children at 21, she followed the financial principles she had been raised on. Rather than planning for the future, she focused solely on how her money could make ends meet for the moment.