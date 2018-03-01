Kevin Durant's mom reveals the financial advice she gave her son when he joined the NBA

When Kevin Durant gave his tearful MVP speech in 2014, the NBA star made sure to thank the one person who had been there with him from the very beginning: his mother.
His heartfelt words about the sacrifices she made for Durant and his brother led to a Lifetime movie about her journey as a single parent, "The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story."
Today, the NBA superstar's mom travels the country as an motivational speaker and philanthropist. On Monday, she spoke at Thomson Reuters' in New York about her personal struggles to achieve financial stability and shared with CNBC Make It the financial advice she gave her son when he entered the league.