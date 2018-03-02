The 10 best states for women to retire

If you're a working woman thinking about building your dream retirement home in sunny Florida, you may want to think again.

According to business services company Expert Market, the sunshine state doesn't even make the top 10 list of best states for women to retire. When looking at factors like elderly population, healthcare costs, tax affordability, life expectancy and gendered crime, Florida ranked number 11.

Hawaii, on the other hand, topped the list at number one. While the Aloha State may not be known as the cheapest place to live, its healthcare services, older population and great weather make it the top spot for retired women.

Check below to see what other states made Expert Market's list of best places for women to retire.