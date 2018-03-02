VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 best states for women to retire

Paul Bradbury | Getty Images

If you're a working woman thinking about building your dream retirement home in sunny Florida, you may want to think again.

According to business services company Expert Market, the sunshine state doesn't even make the top 10 list of best states for women to retire. When looking at factors like elderly population, healthcare costs, tax affordability, life expectancy and gendered crime, Florida ranked number 11.

Hawaii, on the other hand, topped the list at number one. While the Aloha State may not be known as the cheapest place to live, its healthcare services, older population and great weather make it the top spot for retired women.

Check below to see what other states made Expert Market's list of best places for women to retire.

1. Hawaii

grose32712.jpg
George Rose | Getty Images

Elderly population: 16.1 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $411

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 10.33 percent

Life expectancy of women: 84.7

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.58

2. New Hampshire

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

Elderly population: 15.8 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $542

State and local tax rates on average U.S household: 10.09 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 82.5

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.75

3. Tennessee

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Elderly population: 15.1 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $435

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 7.97 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 79

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 1.65

4. Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa.
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa.

Elderly population: 15.8 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $459

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 12.84 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 82

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.58

5. Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, Delaware

Elderly population: 16.4 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $541

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 6.07 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 80.7

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.63

6. Oregon

Portland, Oregon
jose1983 | iStock | Getty Images
Portland, Oregon

Elderly population: 16 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $465

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 9.22 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 81.8

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.81

7. Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont.
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
Montpelier, Vermont.

Elderly population: 17 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $607

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 10.89 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 82.6

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 1.58

8. North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Elderly population: 14.2 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $479

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 10.03 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 82.3

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 0.57

9. Maine

Nubble Lighthouse in Maine.
Getty Images
Nubble Lighthouse in Maine.

Elderly population: 18.2 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $556

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 11.63 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 81.5

Female homicides by men (per 100,000): 1.47

10. Arizona

One financial advisor offered to arrange, and join, a client's bucket list trip to the Grand Canyon.
Jordan Siemens | Getty Images
One financial advisor offered to arrange, and join, a client's bucket list trip to the Grand Canyon.

Elderly population: 15.9 percent

Average monthly healthcare premium: $453

State and local tax rates on average U.S. household: 9.60 percent

Average life expectancy of women: 82.1

Female homicides by men (per 100,0000): 1.38

