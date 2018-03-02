VISIT CNBC.COM

Want to try the tiny house trend? Rent one for under $200 at these 6 adorable resorts

In the past few years, tiny homes have had a big impact on real estate. And the trend has gained some serious traction with consumers — shows like HGTV's "Tiny House, Big Living" and FYI's "Tiny House Nation" are fueling the compact houses' popularity. Last year, homes less than 500 square feet were reported to have appreciated twice as fast as the overall market.

Now, the trend is bleeding into travel, and tourists can fulfill their big vacation dreams in teeny, tiny accommodations.

Whether you're looking to escape to the scenic Rocky Mountains or the sunny Florida shore, teeny rentals (some as small as 135 square feet) pack a major punch. With micro-living and minimalism spiking in popularity, get a taste of the smaller life with these tiny home resorts, hotels and rentals found across the country.

Live A Little Chatt in Georgia

Nestled on a hill in Lookout Valley, providing sunrise and sunset views of Lookout Mountain in Georgia, just a 15 to 20 minute drive from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is Live a Little Chatt. The retreat offers four tiny houses available for booking through Airbnb. While small, the rentals are designed to maximize space using with lots of windows (45 total in four houses), cathedral ceilings, skylights and portholes. Nightly rates for Live A Little Chatt's houses range from $142 to $170.

There's Shangri-Little, one of the first tiny houses in Georgia, according to the site, located on the bluffs of Lookout Mountain. The house sleeps three and has a rooftop deck and even an elevator. Meanwhile, Old Blue Chair sleeps five to six and showcases dreamy interiors like a rain shower, reading nook and Cedar siding.

Instagram-friendly Alpha sleeps three and has a Jacuzzi tub and outdoor door deck. The Wandering Gypsy Tiny House sleeps four. It is described on its Airbnb profile as "funky," "cozy," and "tiny," and is built with all recycled materials.

Tiny House Siesta in Florida

This beachy resort might not feature balcony views, but its tiny houses are certainly a treat for tourists looking to try a different kind of accommodation .

Tiny House Siesta is located in Sarasota, Florida in an RV park just across a bridge from popular Siesta Key Beach.

Tiny House Siesta 11 different RV properties of varying sizes, many brightly colored and boasting fun names. Tiny House Eleanor, painted blue, sleeps three guests with a single bed on its first floor and a queen bed in the loft. The nightly rate is $133.

The Sand Dollar is a bit bigger and sleeps six, with a rate of $152 per night. The bright yellow Margarita property also accommodates six guests for the same price.

Leavenworth Tiny House Village in Washington

This tiny house village is located in the Leavenworth RV Resort near the Cascade Mountains in Leavenworth, Washington, and as a nod to the town's Bavarian design, is also appropriately German-themed.

The Leavenworth Tiny House Village, operated by Petite Retreats, consists of five tiny houses ranging from 180 to 300 square feet, and is located on a campground, making outdoor activities like kayaking, hiking and snowmobiling easily accessible. Prices range from $129 a night to $149.

Other tiny house villages operated by Petite Retreats include the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village in Welches, Oregon; the Verde Valley RV Resort in Cottonwood, Arizona; and the Tuxbury Tiny House Village in South Hampton, New Hampshire.

WeeCasa Tiny House Resort in Colorado

WeeCasa, the self-proclaimed "world's largest tiny house resort," is located in Lyons, Colorado (near Rocky Mountain National Park), and features a number of different tiny homes available for rent.

The homes are set up "neighborhood-style" according to WeeCasa, and within close proximity to each other. They vary in square footage — ranging from 135 to 365 square feet — and feature different types of design; while some look more rustic, others boast a modern appearance.

The Hobbit House, which features a circular front door and earthy accents, sleeps four people with its 170 square feet, and starts at $159 per night. Meanwhile, the Modern Tiny Home screams luxury with its butcher-block countertops and marble floating sink. Modern Tiny Home is priced at $139 per night and sleeps two in its 190 square feet.

Tiny Digs Hotel in Oregon

Tiny Digs Hotel in Portland, Oregon serves as the perfect pint-sized city escape, whether you prefer a cabin or cottage. All of the hotel's houses are on wheels and feature a small deck, but tout different themes.

There's the Beach Tiny House, with an exterior featuring grey shingles and white trim, as well as beachy interior accents. The house sleeps two adults with its 150 square feet. Then there's the Bamboo, also 150 square feet, which Tiny Digs describes as a "bamboo-filled den of Zen." It features walls covered with grass cloth and a custom Shoji-screen door. Rates vary, but for March, run between $155 to $165 a night.

Getaway in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Getaway serves as a tiny escape for urbanites, and offers 150-square-foot cabin rentals on the outskirts of several big cities. The mini-cabins are aesthetically pleasing, and look as if they've been plucked right from an Urban Outfitters ad.

But if you're a planner, be prepared: Getaway keeps the exact locations of its tiny homes a secret, revealing it shortly before your stay. However, each rental is guaranteed to be a two-hour drive (or less) from its respective city. Currently, Getaway offers escapes from Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. Rates vary, but a cabin in New York is currently going for $150 per night.

