Want to try the tiny house trend? Rent one for under $200 at these 6 adorable resorts

In the past few years, tiny homes have had a big impact on real estate. And the trend has gained some serious traction with consumers — shows like HGTV's "Tiny House, Big Living" and FYI's "Tiny House Nation" are fueling the compact houses' popularity. Last year, homes less than 500 square feet were reported to have appreciated twice as fast as the overall market.

Now, the trend is bleeding into travel, and tourists can fulfill their big vacation dreams in teeny, tiny accommodations.

Whether you're looking to escape to the scenic Rocky Mountains or the sunny Florida shore, teeny rentals (some as small as 135 square feet) pack a major punch. With micro-living and minimalism spiking in popularity, get a taste of the smaller life with these tiny home resorts, hotels and rentals found across the country.

Live A Little Chatt in Georgia