35-year-old retiree: 5 simple habits will help you retire early

Early retirees know first-hand that things lose value. On the other hand, experiences tend to appreciate. On our death beds, people tend to recall those amazing trips we took, or those monthly date nights with our spouses, more than the car we drove into the office every day.
Today, I would much rather take an inexpensive vacation to somewhere I love than get stuff as gifts. Early-retirees are over "stuff" and often find that, the less stuff they have, the more simple life becomes. Why? Maintenance and storage, baby! Who wants to spend 50 years of blissful retirement with a bunch of crap in the closet to deal with every time the door falls open?
Retiring early isn't tough. It just takes time. And patience. With the right habits in place, early retirement becomes more possible. We prioritize our futures, understand our spending, get out of our comfort zones and appreciate our experiences more than stuff. We also smile a lot.
Smiling is what makes so many of us early retirees tick.
Steve Adcock retired from full-time work at 35 and spends his time writing about escaping the 9-5 and enjoying life to the fullest. He lives with his wife and two dogs in an Airstream RV and travels the country for a living. Steve writes about personal finance and the art of blogging on his website at ThinkSaveRetire.com.
