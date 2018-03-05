Five-time NBA champion and former MVP Kobe Bryant took home a different kind of trophy Sunday night: An Oscar statuette, for producing the Best Animated Short Film, "Dear Basketball." It felt "better than winning the championship," the retired basketball star told reporters after receiving the award.

Bryant, who also launched a $100 million venture capital fund in 2016, says success boils down to a growth mindset, and "to grow, you have to constantly learn, you have to constantly move, constantly improve. That's the key. That's what makes life fun."

It's one of the reasons he doesn't hesitate to reach out to other successful people. "What I love doing is cold-calling people, getting their book list," he told CNBC. "'What did you read? What did you learn? How did you learn it?' Those are the questions."

And contrary to popular belief, sometimes hard work isn't enough to succeed, Bryant writes on The Players' Tribune. He gives the example of his rookie season for the Lakers in 1996, when he played five minutes and scored two points in a disappointing game against the Houston Rockets.