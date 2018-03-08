Figure skater Adam Rippon reveals his $6,000 pre-Oympics splurge

"Because I'm like, 'If it doesn't go well, I'm still going to want it!'" he says. "So I would treat myself with this thing, and I'd say, 'Now, okay, I have to get to work.'

"It is sort of like a mentality that I put myself into to force myself to just work and train like crazy," he laughs.

An occasional indulgence is also about self-love, Rippon says.

In 2017, Rippon struggled with finding a healthy weight. Then he broke his left foot in a warm up. He says a lack of substantial nutrition may have contributed to the injury, according to The New York Times. So Rippon decided to start putting his health first.

He also decided to spring for the bling.

"It's called a Love bracelet, and it actually screws on," he explains about how to fasten the jewelry. "Somebody who loves you is supposed to buy it for you, and then they screw it on [your wrist], and it's sort of like you can't take it off so the love is eternal.

"So I bought it for myself," he says. "[I] slapped it between my knees and screwed it on myself because nobody is going to love me as much as I love me."