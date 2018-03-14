What self-made millionaire Bethenny Frankel learned about hustle growing up at the racetrack   

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel is a hustler in the best way.

The star pivoted her success on Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City" into an empire: In 2011 she sold the brand she founded, Skinnygirl Cocktails, for a reported $100 million; she was a guest investor on season 9 of ABC'S "Shark Tank;" and now she's flipping multimillion-dollar homes on her new Bravo show, "Bethenny & Fredrick," with "Million Dollar Listing New York's" Fredrik Eklund.

When it comes to getting business done, Frankel does not fool around.

So where did fast-talking Frankel get her determined spirit? It's the way she grew up, she says.

"I mean, I grew up at the racetrack, which is hustlers and gamblers and the betting windows and odds," Frankel tells CNBC Make It.

"I would have to say that the racetrack has definitely played a part in who I am as a business person."