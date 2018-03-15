Elon Musk says he is starting an ‘intergalactic media empire’

Elon Musk has dropped a couple of cryptic clues about getting into a new industry: media.
He wouldn't be the first billionaire to have a media company in his collection of endeavors. Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post (via his investment company, Nash Holdings) in 2013.
The trail of hints includes a tweet published Wednesday with one word, "Thud!"
Thud!
He followed up with a one-line explainer.
That's the name of my new intergalactic media empire, exclamation point optional
Despite the seemingly obscure announcement, Musk tells CNBC Make It it's the real deal.
"It's pretty obvious that comedy is the next frontier after electric vehicles, space exploration and brain-computer interfaces," Musk tells CNBC Make It via a Tesla spokesperson. "Don't know how anyone's not seeing this."
A recent report that Musk has hired comedy writers from parody news site The Onion provides additional clues as to what the tech billionaire is up to.
Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that top staffers and writers from The Onion are working on a project backed by Musk.