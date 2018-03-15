Elon Musk says he is starting an ‘intergalactic media empire’

The Onion's former editor in chief, Cole Bolton, and executive editor, Ben Berkley, left the satirical site last year due to disagreements with management and have been working on Musk's project in Los Angeles since then, according to the site. They have now poached three writers and an editor from The Onion to work on the project, says The Daily Beast.

"We can confirm that we have learned nothing from prevailing trends in media and are launching a brand-new comedy project," Bolton and Berkley told The Daily Beast in a statement, though they said nothing about Musk in particular.

Musk will have no direct oversight with the project, nor will he be involved on a daily basis, says The Daily Beast, citing unnamed sources.

It's not the first time the serial entrepreneur has show interest in The Onion.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone feature about Musk, he expressed respect for the publication.

"In order to understand the essential truth of things," Musk told Rolling Stone, "I think you can find it in The Onion and occasionally on Reddit."

And The Onion has also had its fun with Musk. In February a satirical headline read, "Elon Musk offering $1.2 billion in grants to any project that promises to make him feel complete."

Wrote The Onion in Musk's voice: "Even after all I've accomplished in this world, there is still a gaping hole inside of me that no amount of innovation or entrepreneurship has been able to fill.... If you can prove that your venture will give me any measure of wholeness — anything, anything at all — my money is yours. All I ask in return is to feel some sense of purpose in this bleak and pointless existence."

