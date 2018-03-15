These are the 15 highest paid coaches in March Madness

Every spring, college basketball fans across the country fill out their March Madness brackets and make bids on which team will win the NCAA tournament. And while the debate continues around whether or not student athletes should be paid for their participation, the coaches who help guide them are raking in some of the top salaries on campus.

A recent report from personal finance site GOBankingRates used data from USA Today to determine which 68 coaches participating in the NCAA tournament earn the most throughout the season. When factoring in base salary from the school and total pay, which includes base salary plus any outside income a coach has reported, Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski comes out on top with earnings of nearly $9 million a year.

But unlike Krzyzewski, who doesn't have any reported potential for a bonus, some coaches on the list can easily spike their seven-figure salary by as much as $1.4 million if they hit NCAA tournament goals, win regular season and/or conference championships, as well as hit academic and player conduct goals.

See below for the full details on salary and bonus potential of the highest paid NCAA tournament coaches in 2018.