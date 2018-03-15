VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These are the 15 highest paid coaches in March Madness

775058388SL032_North_Caroli
Photo courtesy of Getty

Every spring, college basketball fans across the country fill out their March Madness brackets and make bids on which team will win the NCAA tournament. And while the debate continues around whether or not student athletes should be paid for their participation, the coaches who help guide them are raking in some of the top salaries on campus.

A recent report from personal finance site GOBankingRates used data from USA Today to determine which 68 coaches participating in the NCAA tournament earn the most throughout the season. When factoring in base salary from the school and total pay, which includes base salary plus any outside income a coach has reported, Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski comes out on top with earnings of nearly $9 million a year.

But unlike Krzyzewski, who doesn't have any reported potential for a bonus, some coaches on the list can easily spike their seven-figure salary by as much as $1.4 million if they hit NCAA tournament goals, win regular season and/or conference championships, as well as hit academic and player conduct goals.

See below for the full details on salary and bonus potential of the highest paid NCAA tournament coaches in 2018.

1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke University

Mike Krzyzewski
Lance King | Getty Images
Mike Krzyzewski

School pay: $8,982,325

Total pay including outside income reported: $8,982,325

Max bonus that can be earned: N/A

2. John Calipari, University of Kentucky

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats during the championship game of the 2014 NCAA men's basketball tournament against the Connecticut Huskies in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images
Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats during the championship game of the 2014 NCAA men's basketball tournament against the Connecticut Huskies in Arlington, Texas.

School pay: $7,450,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $7,994,147

Max bonus that can be earned: $50,000

3. Chris Holtmann, Ohio State University

_G3V5461
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $7,149,849

Total pay including outside income reported: $7,149,849

Max bonus that can be earned: $390,000

4. Bill Self, University of Kansas

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks signals a play from the bench in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on January 25, 2016 in Ames, Iowa.
Getty Images
Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks signals a play from the bench in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on January 25, 2016 in Ames, Iowa.

School pay: $4,779,877

Total pay including outside income reported: $4,954,877

Max bonus that can be earned: $525,000

5. Bob Huggins, West Virginia University

775058420_6686.jpg
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,750,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $3,760,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $640,000

6. Sean Miller, University of Arizona

775058336CP00109_California
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,654,853

Total pay including outside income reported: $4,054,853

Max bonus that can be earned: $1,260,000

7. Tom Izzo, Michigan State University

_86I2371
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,652,979

Total pay including outside income reported: $4,359,979

Max bonus that can be earned: $350,000

8. John Beilein, University of Michigan

2017-1216-dgr-0104copy.jpg
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,370,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $3,370,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $250,000

9. Shaka Smart, University of Texas

99196650
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,100,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $3,100,00

Max bonus that can be earned: $1,045,000

10. Gregg Marshall, Wichita State University 

775073695ml11greggmarshall.jpg
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,000,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $3,044,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $813,000

11. Tony Bennett, University of Virginia 

99464668
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $3,000,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $3,000,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $1,450,000

12. Avery Johnson, University of Alabama

775058325CP00102_Alabama_v_
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $2,899,497

Total pay including outside income reported: $2,899,497

Max bonus that can be earned: $450,000

13. Frank Martin, University of South Carolina

CDA180221034_Georgia_at_South_Carolina
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $2,850,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $2,850,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $735,000

14. Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech 

94570508
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $2,750,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $2,750,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $290,000

15. Cuonzo Martin, University of Missouri 

82776737
Photo courtesy of Getty

School pay: $2,700,000

Total pay including outside income reported: $2,700,000

Max bonus that can be earned: $605,000

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

The simple savings tricks of LeBron James and other superstar athletes
LeBron James admits to being the cheapest player in the NBA   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...