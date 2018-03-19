6 common mistakes that could tank your job interview before it even begins

How you conduct yourself before an interview begins is just as important as the interview itself, says HR expert Barry Drexler.

Drexler, who has over 30 years of HR experience, tells CNBC Make It that an interview starts before you've even stepped foot in the building so it's imperative that you're on your best behavior.

"Don't let your guard down within 10 miles [of the interview location]," advises Dexler. "You go to the coffee shop, how do you know who you're going to run into there?"

While this may sound like common sense, Drexler explains that many applicants don't take this into consideration when heading into an interview. "It's all about first impressions," he says.

To help you avoid tanking an interview before it's even begun, here are the six most common mistakes applicants make, according to Drexler: