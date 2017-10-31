3 things you can learn from Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates about making a good first impression

Everyone knows that person who can walk into a room and command attention and respect. This happens when you have a "strong presence" says keynote speaker and executive branding image consultant Sylvie di Giusto.

Giusto tells CNBC Make It that having a strong presence isn't just about throwing on an expensive suit. She points to more relaxed dressers like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates as successful people with a strong presence.

The image consultant says that having a strong presence is a combination of three traits: confidence, authenticity and control.