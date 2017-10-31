VISIT CNBC.COM

3 things you can learn from Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates about making a good first impression

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook
Everyone knows that person who can walk into a room and command attention and respect. This happens when you have a "strong presence" says keynote speaker and executive branding image consultant Sylvie di Giusto.

Giusto tells CNBC Make It that having a strong presence isn't just about throwing on an expensive suit. She points to more relaxed dressers like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates as successful people with a strong presence.

The image consultant says that having a strong presence is a combination of three traits: confidence, authenticity and control.

'Portray a sense of confidence'

The branding image consultant says that confidence has nothing to do with clothes, money or attractiveness.

"It has everything to do with how you feel about yourself," she says. "We all know people who are overweight and just own it."

Giusto says that when you portray a sense of confidence, others feel confident in your abilities as well. "But if you don't feel like the superhuman that you are then others won't see it either," she says.

Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has previously discussed the role confidence played in his wild success.

Having confidence, he says in a Q&A with ABC.net, gave him the courage to find his true passion at a young age: computers and software.

'Don't hide who you are'

Authentic people are open about who they are and what you see is what you get, says Giusto. "They don't hide who they are," she adds.

Giusto explains that regardless of any shortcomings that you think you have, you can still be perceived as a leader by being authentic, "not being phony and by being on the inside what people see you as on the outside."

The image consultant points to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He doesn't normally wear suits, like one would imagine most successful people would, says Giusto.

The media mogul dresses in his own casual and authentic way with sweatshirts, jeans and t-shirts.

"Authentic people have their own look and stay true to themselves," says Giusto.

Have a controlled public image

Successful people are careful about the image they portray, resulting in a controlled public image, says Giusto. "They control the big picture from head to toe."

When it comes to their outer appearance and attitude, says Giusto, "how they look and who they are, are consistent."

The image consultant says it's important to note that you can't copy someone else's brand or image. Your image must be genuine, she says.

"If you didn't create a multimillion dollar business in your garage, you should not go to work in flipflops and a hooded sweatshirt," she says. "Make your own very individual impression."

