Amazon is LinkedIn's No. 1 most attractive U.S. company—here's how to score a job there

Amazon has been on a hiring spree lately and it appears that employees are liking what they see. The retail giant topped LinkedIn's 2018 Top Companies list, unseating last year's No. 1 Google.

The e-commerce site, which has 566,000 global employees, enjoyed a successful 2017 with the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods. The Seattle-based company also has plans to expand by securing another U.S. headquarters. Cities like Boston, Atlanta, New York City and Washington, D.C. are rumored to be possible locations.

With so many prospective candidates vying for a position at the rapidly expanding company, CNBC Make It spoke with Amazon's director of university recruiting Miriam Park to find out how the company hires. Her No. 1 piece of advice? "Be your authentic self."

The head recruiter, who has worked at the retail giant for almost six years, says that companies are truly interested in learning about their prospective employees.

Employers want to know "how you have owned a role and moved the needle forward, demonstrated curiosity and where you have solved a problem," says Park.

More importantly, applicants should express who they are rather than who they think the company wants them to be. "Be you," she says.