Even though Tesla receives over 500,000 job applications a year, they still face some unique hiring challenges. Since the electric car manufacturing process differs from traditional auto manufacturing, they must be innovative and proactive in the way they train and recruit employees.

Cindy Nicola, Tesla's head of global recruiting, tells CNBC Make It initiatives like Tesla START can help the company "connect with people early, get them excited about Tesla and invest in their development. That way they have the right skills and when they graduate, that they are actually a viable candidate for Tesla."

Tesla START is currently available through two community colleges — Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California — and will likely be expanding soon. CPCC and Rio Hondo both have reputations for successful apprenticeship initiatives with other companies. Siemens has an extensive workforce learning relationship with CPCC and Honda has an apprenticeship program with Rio Hondo.

"We are proud and excited at Central Piedmont that Tesla reached out us with the opportunity to be among their first community college partners," says Jeff Lowrance, Public Information Officer and Special Assistant to the President at CPCC."The automotive industry is moving towards electric systems and greater sustainability overall and we felt like this would put our students at the cutting edge."