How an informal survey of women at Nike led two top executives to resign

Tired of alleged inappropriate behavior by male executives, a gender imbalance among company leaders and ongoing pay disparity, a group of female Nike employees decided to circulate an informal survey last year to gather insight into other women's experiences with inappropriate behavior and discrimination at the company.

This is not the first time that women have used informal communication to talk about workplace issues, but the Nike employee survey is significant in that it achieved results. The survey was brought to the attention of longtime Nike CEO Mark Parker, who initiated a formal review that resulted in the resignation of two top-ranking executives.