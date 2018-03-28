The most common interview questions at the 5 best business schools in the US

When you apply to business school, preparation cannot be overstated. In order to give yourself the best chance of landing a spot at your dream school, you will need to practice answering interview questions like these.

Fortunately, schools often ask similar questions. For instance, many schools will ask a question similar to, "What motivates you?"

Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose says that the best response to this question is the honest one. "This is one of those answers to [respond to] authentically."

Nicole Wood, CEO and co-founder of career coaching firm Ama La Vida suggests mentioning something specific about the program that would motivate you.

For instance, if you are interviewing at a school like MIT, you may want to say that technological innovation inspires you. However, if you are interviewing at Harvard University you might want to mention international business.

By being honest and connecting the dots between what motivates you and the school you are applying to, you can tell the truth and make yourself stand out at the same time.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: