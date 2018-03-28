Why one CEO says ‘networking is dead’—and what you should do instead to boost your career

"Networking as we know it is dead," says Scott Gerber, the CEO of CommunityCo. and author of "Super Connector: Stop Networking and Start Building Business Relationships That Matter."

These days, people attend events to meet others just to collect business cards and make insignificant small talk that rarely turns into a tangible, mutually beneficial relationship, Gerber tells CNBC Make It.

However, networking wasn't always this way. In fact, Gerber explains networking used to be a "way in which you could better meet and build relationships with people."

But with the rise of social networks that are based on flimsy relationships and an onslaught of self-proclaimed gurus, ninjas and other "nonsense" marketing titles, he says people have "bastardized" networking.

To actually build strong relationships that can boost your personal and professional goals, Gerber says you should be a "super connector" instead of a "networker."

He explains the key difference between the two: "Networkers are people who are very short-term thinkers, very transactional oriented. They use relationships for their personal gain or personal strategies."