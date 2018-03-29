When the NCAA Final Four go head-to-head on Saturday night, assuming viewership is close to last year's, around 20 million fans will be watching.

Graham Betchart, the director of mental training at Lucid Performance, understands that kind of pressure.

After receiving his master's degree in sports psychology from John F. Kennedy University in 2008, he began developing basketball stars like the Philadelphia 76ers' 6'10'' point guard Ben Simmons, the Minnesota Timberwolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns and the Orlando Magic's power forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon has worked with Betchart since he was 14.

But now Betchart is pivoting beyond sports. He works with sales teams and universities. He trains surgeons on how to keep their heads when they're in the middle of a procedure and the patient starts to bleed profusely. He works with lawyers who have to handle the pressure of convincing a jury that their innocent client isn't guilty murder.

"What we've found is this is much larger than sports," Betchart tells CNBC Make It. "This is about everyone in life."

Here are seven ways you can thrive under pressure, according to his advice: