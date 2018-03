Parking in New York City can be a real pain. Fortunately, the developers of a nearly $30 million Manhattan townhouse with its own two-car garage have you covered.

For those who can afford the luxury townhouse's huge price tag, developers Girona Ventures and Wonder Works are also throwing in something to fill that garage: a $500,000 Bentley. That's the sweet deal revealed on a recent episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."