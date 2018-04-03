Here's how to score a job at Netflix, says the company's former HR boss

Last year, Netflix took the ninth spot on Comparably's 50 Best Places to Work list. This year, the company ranked No. 10 on LinkedIn's list of top companies where U.S. professionals want to work.

With award-winning shows, which include "Masters of None" and "Orange is the New Black," and over 117 million customers worldwide, it's little surprise that top talent is eager to score a job at the company.

Patty McCord, former Netflix chief talent officer and author of "Powerful," tells CNBC Make It what it takes to snag a job at the entertainment company.

First, she says job candidates must do their research. "You have to have that ability and a natural proclivity to do the research and really play on that," says McCord. That means looking up information about the company, seeing what new projects the business is working on and talking to employees who are already there.

McCord says you should be doing research on other companies even if you already have a job. "It's not cheating on your company," she says. "It's just getting information."

In fact, McCord notes that it's always good practice to reach out to people in positions that you aspire to be in and at companies where you want to work.

These people can give you insight that you wouldn't be able to gain elsewhere. "Use your social networking skills to make you absolutely ready," she says. "It's not what you know or who you know, it's who knows what you want to know. So social network your career."