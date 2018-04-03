Here's how to score a job at Netflix, says the company's former HR boss

VISIT CNBC.COM

Last year, Netflix took the ninth spot on Comparably's 50 Best Places to Work list. This year, the company ranked No. 10 on LinkedIn's list of top companies where U.S. professionals want to work.

With award-winning shows, which include "Masters of None" and "Orange is the New Black," and over 117 million customers worldwide, it's little surprise that top talent is eager to score a job at the company.

Patty McCord, former Netflix chief talent officer and author of "Powerful," tells CNBC Make It what it takes to snag a job at the entertainment company.

First, she says job candidates must do their research. "You have to have that ability and a natural proclivity to do the research and really play on that," says McCord. That means looking up information about the company, seeing what new projects the business is working on and talking to employees who are already there.

McCord says you should be doing research on other companies even if you already have a job. "It's not cheating on your company," she says. "It's just getting information."

In fact, McCord notes that it's always good practice to reach out to people in positions that you aspire to be in and at companies where you want to work.

These people can give you insight that you wouldn't be able to gain elsewhere. "Use your social networking skills to make you absolutely ready," she says. "It's not what you know or who you know, it's who knows what you want to know. So social network your career."

Additionally, by performing extensive research on an employer and the open role well in advance, you'll be better prepared to ace the interview. "So research everything," she says.

Researching the ins-and-outs of a company will also allow you to showcase the next trait that McCord says is crucial: problem-solving. In fact, she says that this is the single most important trait you must demonstrate in an interview because hiring managers mentally ask themselves, "Can this person solve our company's problem?"

"The way I interview is I start with the problem we're trying to solve and see if this is the right person to solve it," she says. "What you want to be is the person who solves that problem.

Finally, McCord tells those who are still early in their careers to prove that you're reliable and can handle the workload. "What you want to be, not just perceived to be, is a mature adult who's looking for participation in the workforce," says McCord.

What she doesn't want to see is a candidate who automatically thinks he or she is deserving of a job. "The worst trait in an interview is arrogance," says McCord. You should be proud of your previous roles, your accomplishments and your education, she explains. However, it takes maturity and practice to express your pride in those things without seeming entitled.

McCord notes that by following the above steps, you can differentiate yourself from the competition and land a job at Netflix. She adds that you want the interviewer to think, "Wow, this person really understands the levers of our business and is asking really good questions."

