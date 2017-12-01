2017's 50 best companies to work for, according to 500,000 employees

If you're in the market for a new job, you might want to consider one on Comparably's recently released Best Company Culture List for 2017.



A half-million employees from over 30,000 U.S. companies provided three million ratings on career research and job listing site Comparably. The new list is a part of the job site's annual "Best Places To Work" series.

The 10 top-rated companies for workplace culture include Google, Facebook, Netflix and Indeed.

The large companies on the list were required to have a minimum of 25 employees participating that left a minimum of 300 ratings. Here are 10 out of the 44 questions the 500,000 employees were asked to help rank their respective companies.

Do you believe you're paid fairly? Is your company invested in your career growth? Are you challenged at work? How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work? Do you have a mentor at work? Do your company's benefits play a part in staying at that company? How much paid vacation and sick days can you take a year? How would you rate the perks your office provides? Does your company give annual bonuses? How often do you get a raise?

"These honorees stand out as the best of the best, reflecting the most stellar teams, leaders, compensation, and benefits," Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Comparably released its list of top CEOs in 2017. The celebrated company executives included those from major Fortune 500 companies and other large organizations with 500 employees or more. The top 10 includes Salesforce's Marc Benioff, LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook.

In August, Zuckerberg highlighted promoting talent internally as one of the best ways to ensure a strong company culture.

"One of the things that I'm most focused on now is just making sure that people have opportunities to grow," the Facebook founder and CEO told LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman in an interview for his podcast, Masters of Scale.

"It sends the signal to everyone else in the company that they can be those people in a few years, if they do good work and really excel," Zuckerberg says. "I think that that's pretty powerful too."

